Arts & Entertainment

Guns N Roses tour dates announced, will play Wrigley Field July 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's gonna get loud on the North Side this summer. Guns N Roses are going back on tour and they'll be playing Wrigley Field in July.

The band announced the North American tour dates that are part of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour.

The 44 North American dates crisscross the country but the band, including original front man Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, will stop in Chicago on July 26.

Tickets for the Wrigley Field show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 12 p.m. CT on LiveNation.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagowrigleyvilleconcertwrigley field
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News