Guns N Roses tour dates announced, will play Wrigley Field July 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's gonna get loud on the North Side this summer. Guns N Roses are going back on tour and they'll be playing Wrigley Field in July.The band announced the North American tour dates that are part of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour.The 44 North American dates crisscross the country but the band, including original front man Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, will stop in Chicago on July 26.Tickets for the Wrigley Field show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 12 p.m. CT on LiveNation.com