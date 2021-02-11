I-Team

Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As friends and family of 19-year-old gunshot victim Martese D. Jackson attended the teenager's funeral Wednesday morning, a shot was fired - shattering a front window at the South Side church that had just hosted his wake.

No one was hit by the gunfire that occurred just after 11 a.m. at the Elev8 Church, 7023 S. Halsted St., according to Chicago police.

"A funeral service was being held at a church and due to COVID restrictions people were lined outside the front of the church," police said. "An altercation occurred in the line and a shot was fired hitting the front window of the church."

SEE ALSO | Latest funeral attack as authorities grapple with growing memorial violence

No one is in custody. However, Wednesday's incident is the latest in a series of violent outbursts and armed encounters at wakes, funerals and cemetery processions. As the I-Team has reported on numerous occasions during recent years, Chicago and suburban police have been plagued by instances of gang retaliation and retribution during funerals, many times while mourners are coming out of churches or while en route to burial grounds.

A Cook County task force began to look at the growing funeral violence problem after I-Team reporting on the regularity of attacks on mourners.

What led to a gun being fired during Wednesday's memorial for gunshot victim Martese Jackson is unknown.

Jackson was murdered on January 31st as he was traveling in a car in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave. According to CPD detectives, the teenager stopped to speak with someone who produced a gun and opened fire. Jackson, wounded with gunshots to his torso, drove off and crashed into cars parked down the block.
