Gurnee police officer rescues woman from burning vehicle after crash into squad car: VIDEO

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Bodycam video shows a north suburban police officer rescuing a woman from a burning car earlier this month.

Gurnee police said the woman and two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police think the woman was driving under the influence when she crashed into the officer's squad car.

Officer Kassandra Canadzic will be presented the Life Saving Award at next week's Gurnee Village Board meeting.

