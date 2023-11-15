Driver slams into Gurnee police squad car: VIDEO

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- There were some close calls for police officers during traffic stops in Gurnee over the past couple of days.
One video is a good reminder for drivers to move over for first responders.
Police bodycam video captured the moment a driver slammed into an officer's squad car. He got out of the way, and wasn't hurt.
In another crash, a small SUV caught fire.
In both crashes, neither of the officers was hurt.
Scott's Law requires Illinois drivers to move over for an emergency vehicle with lights activated.