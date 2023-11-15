WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver slams into Gurnee police squad car: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 10:22PM
Driver slams into police car in northern suburb: VIDEO
EMBED <>More Videos

A driver slammed into a Gurnee, IL police department squad car, and it was all caught on camera.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- There were some close calls for police officers during traffic stops in Gurnee over the past couple of days.

One video is a good reminder for drivers to move over for first responders.

Police bodycam video captured the moment a driver slammed into an officer's squad car. He got out of the way, and wasn't hurt.

In another crash, a small SUV caught fire.

In both crashes, neither of the officers was hurt.

Scott's Law requires Illinois drivers to move over for an emergency vehicle with lights activated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW