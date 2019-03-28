Disasters & Accidents

Gust of wind lifts Turkish man up into air

A gust of wind lifted a Turkish man up into the air, after he tired to stop an umbrella from blowing away.

KADIRLI, Turkey -- This is a real case of being 'Gone with the Wind'.

Two men were sitting at a table in southern Turkey, when powerful winds kicked up.

They noticed that an umbrella nearby was on the brink of blowing away. One man quickly tried to step on its base to keep it from flying off.

That's when a huge gust blew in and picked him up for an unexpected ride.

A Turkish news agency said that blast of wind was actually a ten-minute tornado that hit the town of Kadirli.

The man said the umbrella hit a pole before it went too high and fell back down.

He jumped off without hurting himself and said thankfully, he's okay.
