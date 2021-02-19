Arts & Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow says she's still experiencing effects after bout with COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is disclosing that she battled COVID-19 and is still suffering from lingering effects.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she posted on her Goop website.

"In January, I had tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body."

The 48-year-old Oscar winner is one of millions of people that are suffering lingering effects from the virus.

She says a doctor cautioned her that "this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."



While experts are still studying the long-term effects of COVID-19, there have been many documented instances of "long-haulers" who continue to observe a range of symptoms well after they test negative for the virus.

"After you have gone through the initial infection, you end up with complications," said disease specialist Dr. Simone Wildes. "You're having trouble with your heart, you're having trouble with breathing, you're having issues with memory and concentration. Some people lose taste and smell."
