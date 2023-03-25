'Every little bit helps': Chicago non-profit group partners with major retailer for closet giveaway

Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. and DTLR invited people to 'shop' for free clothing, shoes and household items Friday.

Everything is free, and the clothing is a mix of new and gently used.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit group is teaming up with a major retailer for a closet giveaway.

Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. and DTLR invited people to "shop" for free clothing, shoes and household items Friday.

It's all in an efforts to empower women and girls.

For Margaret Vajko, every little bit helps.

"I'm not working. I'm a single mother of three children -- 18, 14, and 13 -- so every little bit helps," she said.

The Chicagoan is one of dozens shopping for at H.O.O.D. Closet.

Formerly unhoused, Ilah Jacobs found a dress, a hoodie, and some pants.

"There's a lot of items that I was lacking at home," Jacobs said.

It's the effort of the Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Foundation.

"H.O.O.D." stands for healthy, optimistic, outstanding and determined.

"Although our organization program are centered around girls, we do have a love for the community and we're here to help the community. So this is just one of the things we're doing," said Chez Smith, Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Foundation founder & executive director.

Smith said her not-for-profit has been around for five years and is open almost every day.

It offered mobile services and pop-up events before moving in February into their new location on 71st Street in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

You get to pick three items from each rack, a pair of shoes, and some personal hygiene items. You can even shop for your kids.

Everything is free, and the clothing is a mix of new and gently used.

Nationwide lifestyle retailer DTLR supported the event by giving H.O.O.D. closet close to $10,000 worth of apparel, footwear and cash donations.

"We need to pay more attention to our Black women. I mean, because you all make the world go," said John Ester, DTLR regional community manager.

The new community closet giveaway is every Friday and was started earlier this month.

Supporters hope to open resources centers in Englewood and on the West Side.

They support their outreach through donations, fundraising and selling their brand wear.

In the meantime, Smith said she'll continue to help girls and women in the community.

"It's important to make sure people feel like they are not forgotten," Smith said.