Woman claims hair-straightening chemicals caused her uterine cancer in new lawsuit

Black women may be more affected by hair relaxing chemicals due to their higher rate of use, according to a new study.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed over claims that chemical hair-straightening products may put women at higher risk for uterine cancer. It comes after a recent study found that Black women may be more affected due to their higher rate of use.

Attorneys for a Missouri woman stood outside the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago Monday morning to discuss a lawsuit filed Friday against five companies that allege the companies' hair relaxers caused the woman's uterine cancer.

"I am the first voice of many voices to come that will stand up to these companies and say no more," Jenny Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she was 8 years old when she began using relaxers to straighten her hair. At 28, she had a complete hysterectomy.

"I'm 32 years old right now, and I am still feeling that void of not being able to bear my own child," Mitchell said.

"Imagine those many chemicals being placed on your scalp every month or every other month for 10 years," said Diandra S. Debrosse Zimmerman, an attorney for Mitchell. "That's what we are facing here."

"It is heartbreaking to hear from dozens and dozens of women calling our office who have been diagnosed with uterine cancer at such young ages," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Mitchell.

Mitchell's attorneys referred to a new study from the National Institutes of Health that found an association between uterine cancer and using relaxers, which may impact African American women more.

"There's a lot of different factors that play in, but unfortunately, uterine cancer remains a cancer with a very big disparity in outcomes," said Dr. Nita Lee, a gynecological oncologist at UChicago Medicine.

While Dr. Lee says more research needs to be done on this issue, the study gives women information to consider.

"So more women are dying of this cancer and being diagnosed with this cancer, so as a whole, raising awareness of what we can be thinking about and looking for causes is extremely important," Lee said.

Dr. Lee also shared the study shows the importance of having better minority representation in the sciences and medical research studies.