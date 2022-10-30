Chicago police emphasize safety as Halloween 2022 celebrations continue Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are emphasizing safety, as Halloween celebrations continue Sunday.

A larger number of officers are patrolling the city, including on the CTA, as people enjoy a number of festivities.

Halloween is less than 24 hours away, and celebrations are continuing everywhere this weekend.

Of course, staying safe this Halloween is top of mind for many.

Chicago police plan to step up patrols this weekend, and will also have more of a presence on the CTA, with an increased ridership expected.

CPD Superintendent David Brown and his family even rented out a movie theater for kids from the West Side Boys and Girls Club to watch "The Woman King" as a way of keeping kids safe this weekend and also building bonds with the department.

Tevin Haynes of the Boys and Girls Club said this is such a rewarding experience for their kids.

"I've been working with the police department as a coach on the baseball team for the last four years, and I've been able to debunk that myth that the police officers have a heart. They're human, and they do care about the community, so this opportunity for our students gives them a different outlook on our police officer, more closely than when we talk about being convinced by media about police, about police officers, because of what they see, so it's an amazing opportunity for them to bridge the gap," Haynes said.

Meanwhile, the Loop was haunting on Saturday, with the eighth annual Arts in the Dark parade.

Some folks wore their best costumes to ring in the holiday Monday.

Police say they are also partnering with neighborhood safety groups to keep an eye on kiddos as they go trick-or-treating.

