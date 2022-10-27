City, CPD partner with neighborhood groups for Halloween weekend safety push

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual HalloWeek is underway with neighborhood parties, costume contests and more, but city officials are keeping a keen eye on safety over the weekend.

Looming over every holiday weekend in Chicago is the fear, and possibility, of increased violence. This year, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the department is also partnering with neighborhood safety groups, which puts even more eyes on the streets for young trick or treaters, and engages people who live in the city's neighborhoods.

"Significantly different because police cannot resolve public safety, community safety alone. We need you," Brown said.

"The progress we made in this city has come because we have banded together, not just put the whole burden on backs of CPD," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "All of us as residents who love this city have a role to play."

And with crime on Chicago's transit system top of mind, police will be there too, anticipating increased ridership and the possibility for festivities to turn violent.

"Our bureau of patrol has dedicated resources not only to neighborhoods but CTA system with expanded coverage," said Brown. "Officers will be more visible and the department is prepared to respond in event of any emergency."