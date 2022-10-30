Chicago Halloween events: Parade kicks off downtown, 'trunk-or-treat' shows out for South Side kids

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown rented out a Streeterville movie theater for the West Side Boys and Girls Club.

A Halloween parade kicked off in downtown Chicago and a trunk-or-treat event showed out for kids in Grand Crossing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Halloween weekend, the Loop has been frightfully fantastic.

The 8th Annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade was a celebration for all ages.

RELATED | NICU babies show off Disney villain costumes for Halloween at Loyola University Medical Center

"I love it. I love it. It's so colorful. It's beautiful," said Marina Nino. "It's awesome."

This parade was a scream with smiles all around. State Street on Saturday night was awash in culture and pageantry.

"This is like so amazing, so cool. I love all the like the different costumes, and it's like really well put together," said Ayrton Maisch.

Chicago police had a large presence there, and they've increased patrols throughout the city this Halloween weekend, including on CTA. The city also partnered with community organizations to promote safe celebrations.

At AMC River East, Chicago's top cop and his family rented out a theater for kids from the West Side Boys and Girls Club for a screening of the film "The Woman King."

SEE ALSO | Original 'Halloween' films return to Chicago area theaters this weekend

"We've talked about safety, trying to have positive activities, and we just wanted to be an example," said CPD Supt. David Brown. "You can have fun. You can have fun in a safe manner."

At Gary Comer Youth Center, there was a Halloween party with face painting and other fun. Outside, it's all about kids, candy and cars.

It's time to "trunk-or-treat."

"It's fun. My child, he's pretty scared of everything so he's, like, the ones he's scared of, like, not going to the trunks. But he's having a good time," Minijoie Wilker said.

The trunk-or-treat was organized by two Chicago car clubs and it's a tradition born from the pandemic.

READ MORE | Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics

"During COVID, it changed the way we trick-or-treated. People weren't going from house to house anymore, so we actually started bringing the candy to the youth and using our vehicles instead," said Rickey Layfield with the Chi Wrangler Crew.

Shawndrea Turner with Windy City Challengers also weighed in.

"Getting everything together, we want to just show out for the kids. Just, it's always for the kids," Turner said.

Back on State Street, the parade in the heart of Chicago filled hearts on this holiday weekend.