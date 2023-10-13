Run out of candy on Halloween? M&M's says it will deliver straight to your door to refill your bowl

If you run out of candy for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, M &M's has you covered with a new promotion.

It's called Halloween Rescue Squad, a service that promises to deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you think you might run out.

That's right, M &M's will come to the rescue if you're low.

M &M's parent company Mars is teaming up with the delivery service Gopuff to facilitate the one-day operation.

That day, of course, October 31st.

Starting at 3 p.m. ET, you can hit up the Halloween Rescue Squad website for candy reinforcements if you're running low.

A backup supply of candy should be there within an hour, while supplies last.

You must live in a Gopuff delivery area to be eligible for the offer.