Halloween candy possibly laced with cannabis handed out in South Chicago Heights, police say

One person has been charged in connection with the incident, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police in the south suburbs are warning parents about potentially drug-laced gummy bears they say were handed out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

South Chicago Heights police said some children who went trick-or-treating on Cherry Lane received yellow colored gummy bears in unbranded packaging that may have been contaminated with cannabis.

South Chicago Heights police shared this image of potentially drug-laced candy they say was handed out to kids on Cherry Lane on Halloween. South Chicago Heights police

One person has been charged in connection with the incident, police said, and is facing five counts of child endangerment.

The gummies are now in the process of being tested by a crime lab to determine exactly what was in them, investigators said.

SEE ALSO | Pumpkin Smash offers nearly 60 locations to recycle your pumpkins

Police said they are not aware of any children ingesting the potentially drug-laced candy and are working to recover any that was distributed.

Police credited an alert parent and grandparent for alerting them to the incident. If you have any information about the incident or packages of candy to contact the South Chicago Heights police department at 708-755-3520.