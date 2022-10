NICU babies show off Disney villain costumes for Halloween at Loyola University Medical Center

NICU babies at the Loyola University Medical Center showed off their Disney villains costumes for Halloween costumes 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some little Disney villains are taking over the neonatal intensive care unit at Loyola University Medical Center.

The tiny Halloween costumes include Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

The NICU nurses made the costumes by hand.

