Iowa man creates monster door decoration that comes to life for Halloween

An Iowa man is taking Halloween decorations to a whole new level.

Behold the "monst-door."

The door comes alive in front of people.

It has a high-definition TV for blinking eyes, animated arms made from broom handles and a wreath for its moving mouth.

In case you're wondering, the family took off their original front door and replaced it with this one built from scratch, just for Halloween.

