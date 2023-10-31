Hostage Natalie Raanan returns to Chicago more than a week after Hamas release

The father and ex-husband of an Evanston teenage girl and her mother spoke publicly for the first time after Hamas freed the pair, who had been held hostage for 2 weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Evanston native released by Hamas after being held hostage for several weeks, is now back in Chicago.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest announced Monday that Natalie Raanan, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, had arrived back in Chicago in the evening.

"I am relieved to see Natalie back home in Chicago. Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness," Consul General Yinam Cohen said in a statement. "While we're celebrating Natalie's return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza."

Natalie and her 59-year-old mother Judith were visiting relatives in Israel to celebrate the high holy days and celebrate a birthday at the time of Hamas' attack. They were both kidnapped and taken hostage.

Natalie's father Uri Raanan spoke publicly the night she was released for the first time.

"I told her, 'I love you. I miss you very much.' And I spoke to her for a minute or two, but it was very, very emotional," he said. "I haven't been sleeping for two weeks. Tonight I'm going to sleep good."

Natalie was released four days before her 18th birthday.

"I'm going to hug her and kiss her, and it's going to be the best day of my life," Uri Raanan said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. worked hard with various governments to get the two released. President Biden also spoke with Judith and Natalie after their release.

Judith and Natalie thanked Biden on that call, and the president pledged to support the Raanans and to continue working to free the 10 other Americans unaccounted for, which include Chicago native Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"We're going to get them all out, God willing," Biden said on the call.

There are more than 200 additional hostages being held by Hamas, including about a dozen Americans.

Natalie recently graduated from Deerfield High School. Principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying, "Deerfield High School and the entire District 113 community are thrilled with the news that DHS graduate Natalie Raanan and her mother have been released to the Red Cross and are in Israel, as confirmed to D113 by her family. We wish them safe and quick passage back to the US so that they can be reunited with their family as soon as possible."

ABC News contributed to this report.