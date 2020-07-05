Arts & Entertainment

Artists behind 'Hamilton' production talk taking Broadway musical to Disney+

By and Marsha Jordan
The filmed production of "Hamilton" is getting rave reviews from fans and critics, and it just started streaming on Disney+.

The artists who set the phenomenon to music and created the high-octane motion talked to ABC7 about bringing the production to Disney's streaming service.

"I'm excited that this film is a different experience than being in the theater. It's a different experience than the cast album. It's its own version of the show," said Alex Lacamoire, who handled music supervision and orchestrations.

RELATED: 'Hamilton' on Disney+ stars reflect as rave reviews roll in

Andy Blankenbuehler helped direct the project's choreography.

"When I choose a piece of stage, I ask the audience to fill in the blanks with their own personal experiences and their own imagination, they finish the sentence," Blankenbuehler said. "In compliment to the cast, they're stunning performers and very honest performers so when this camera can get a little closer to them, you actually can see a sense of humanity that when you're thirty rows back in a theater in Chicago you can't experience the same way."

RELATED: 'Hamilton' on Disney+ stars excited for musical to start streaming Friday

He said that "Hamilton" continues to find relevance because "your point of view changes as your life changes."

"So when the show continues to come back to you in the middle of some injustice issues we're dealing with now, if you have a child and you're now a parent, you see the show through different eyes," Blankenbuehler said.

Hamilton on Disney Plus: How, when to watch the Hamilfilm and other things to know

Disney originally planned on releasing "Hamilton" in theaters, but switched to streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthamiltondisney+ streaming servicetheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old girl among 4 killed in Chicago July 4th shootings so far
Despite canceled fireworks show, Navy Pier draws crowds
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 862
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Show More
Get your fix of East Coast bagels with a Midwest twist
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot Sunday
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses go on strike
More TOP STORIES News