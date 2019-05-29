Hammond's Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center vandalized

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Everywhere you look at Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center in Hammond, there's damage."What would make an individual do such a thing?" said church member, Julie Poremba.The vandals allegedly struck around 1:00 a.m. early Wednesday morning, based on the time listed on the now broken wall clock.Lori Pizer, a Faith United Church Member, discovered the damage around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning."Whoever did this has a lot of anger for some reason or another and I will be praying for them," said Pizer.From the organ and altar in the sanctuary to the busted up sinks in the women's bathrooms."I would say they were here for every bit of three or four hours for the amount of damage we saw done," said Dave Turoci, a Senior Elder at Faith United Church.Police say despite the damage, nothing was taken from the building."Our main focus is going to be finding who of course first and then of course once we find out the who, we will look into the motivation," said Lt. Steve Kellogg, a Hammond Police spokesperson."We had not turned in the offering from this past Sunday. They overlooked that," said Turoci. "There were some big ticket items that they could have taken and they did not."If the vandals were hoping to destroy the spirit of the two congregations who worship here, they did not succeed."We are all going to put it back together and we are going to have service on Sunday and all is welcome even the ones who have done this," said Pizer. "We will forgive you."