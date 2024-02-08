Hammond gang member gets life in prison for ordering shooting that killed 2 innocent bystanders

Hammond gang member Eduardo Luciano was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a shooting that killed 2 people in 2015.

Hammond gang member Eduardo Luciano was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a shooting that killed 2 people in 2015.

Hammond gang member Eduardo Luciano was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a shooting that killed 2 people in 2015.

Hammond gang member Eduardo Luciano was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a shooting that killed 2 people in 2015.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two Northwest Indiana families have finally gotten justice after a Hammond gang member was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a shooting that took two lives in 2015.

"It will not bring her back but at least she will have justice and hopefully this cannot happen to another innocent child," said Ollie Hubbard, mother of Lauren Calvillo.

"I stand here on behalf of our family and his children and just thank all of you it means so much to us," said Penny Robinson, sister of Christopher White.

Wednesday a federal judge in Hammond sentenced Eduardo Luciano to life. He was convicted for racketeering conspiracy, two murders and a drug conspiracy charge. His four co-defendants were also convicted for their roles in the 2015 attack on Beall Avenue.

"While Mr. Luciano did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired the bullets that struck Lauren and Christopher that evidence at trial showed that he was criminally responsible for their deaths," said Clifford Johnson, US Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

In 2015, 33-year-old father of two Christopher White was paying respects at a vigil in Hammond to a victim of gun violence. Lauren Calvillo, 16, was on her front porch with younger cousins and neighborhood kids.

In court, it was revealed that some gang members planned on attack at rivals attending the vigil, but instead two unintended targets were shot and killed; Calvillo and White, who died months later of his injuries.

"My brother, I know he would be thankful today for justice," Robinson said.

"I thank God that I had Lauren, I thank God that I have the memories, I thank God for every moment that He brought her into my life. Her life was cut way too short but I will always cherish the memories," said Hubbard.

Prosecutors said Calvillo died as she helped get the younger children on the porch to safety. The last of the four codefendants will be sentenced in March.