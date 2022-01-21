2 critically injured in explosion at Hampshire construction products manufacturer

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a chemical explosion Friday morning at a construction products manufacturer in far west suburban Hampshire.The explosion happened about 11 a.m. at W.R. MEADOWS, INC. along Industrial Drive, Hampshire Village Manager Jay Hedges said.Two people were critically injured; Hedges said he did not know how many others might be hurt.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but the company produces building materials, according to its website.A large emergency response was on-site early Friday afternoon.Hampshire is located about 50 miles west of Chicago.