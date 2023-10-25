Hanaan Shahin, the mother of the 6-year-old boy killed in an unincorp. Plainfield stabbing, is asking people to pray for peace, CAIR-Chicago said.

Mother of boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing asks people to 'pray for peace': CAIR-Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of the 6-year-old boy who was killed in an alleged hate crime attack in Plainfield is asking people to "pray for peace," according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Chicago chapter.

The organization released an update on Hanaan Shahin on Tuesday, saying her injuries are healing and her spirit is strong.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Shahin's landlord, Joseph Czuba, stabbed her at least 12 times during the Oct. 14 attack. She was recently released from the hospital.

Prosecutors in court said Czuba, 71, targeted Shahin and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume because they are Muslim.

Shahin says she "harbors no hatred.... but believes in the pursuit of justice," according to CAIR-Chicago.