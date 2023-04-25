Harry Belafonte often visited Chicago's St. Sabina Church, was close friend of Fr. Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary entertainer and humanitarian Harry Belafonte died Monday. He was a frequent visitor at Chicago's St. Sabina Church.

Belafonte's career broke many barriers in the entertainment industry. He was the first Black man to win Tony and Emmy awards, but the Caribbean singer spent his life using his platform and money to champion his true passion, social justice.

READ MORE: Legendary singer, civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

"He never let go of that determination to continue Dr. King's legacy for justice for the beloved community," said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina.

Belafonte was a close confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and helped organize the March on Washington in 1963. Their shared passion for Dr. King is what brought Belafonte and Pfleger together. Pfleger said besides King, Belafonte was his biggest influence.

"He helped shape my belief today, my fight today for justice who I am the good, bad and the crazy has been shaped by him so much," he said.

Belafonte was a frequent visitor to St. Sabina. Church walls and Pfleger's office are filled with pictures of him, including of his 90th birthday party, which he celebrated at St. Sabina in 2017. Pfleger said parishioners loved when Belafonte spoke from the pulpit in his famous raspy voice.

One of his favorite mementos is a signed album, on which Belafonte wrote, "If times get hard and you have to sell this on eBay, call me first!"

Pfleger said his close friend mixed humor, humility and humanity, and even into his 90s Belafonte continued to promote peace and justice.

"He had such a gentleness and peacefulness and love about him and yet he was bold and so strong and so courageous on what he believed," he said.