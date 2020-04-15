coronavirus illinois

Suburban suit maker pivots to sewing face masks for essential workers, general public

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban suit manufacturer is once again putting its sewing machines to use, making face masks for essential workers and the general public.

Normally the Hart Schaffner Marx plant in Des Plaines would be buzzing with sewing machines with employees making high-end suits.

But like most other non-essential businesses, the plant was closed for the last few weeks.

The COO previously said he was trying to get the green light from the state to start producing protective masks for healthcare workers. But since then, the company brought back nearly 50 furloughed workers to sew thousands of masks for essential workers and the public every day.

RELATED: Designer Barbara Bates makes nearly 2K facial masks for frontline health care workers

Ken Ragland of Hart Schaffner and Marx said his company is a natural fit to produce masks.

The company had nearly 300 employees on furlough.
