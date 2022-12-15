WATCH LIVE

Woman charged in 2020 murder of Harvey mother

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 15, 2022 12:26PM
Woman charged in 2020 murder of Harvey mother
An arrest is made more than two years after a Harvey mother was killed.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the 2020 murder of a mother killed in south suburban Harvey, police said Wednesday.

Police said Analisa Whiteside was taken into custody Wednesday in Indiana. She is accused of shoot and killing 32-year-old Ryan Reed in September of 2020.

Investigators are not releasing details about the case.

$16K reward offered in Harvey mother Ryan Reed's murder

Ryan Reed was a nursing student who had been recently laid off from her job at a medical supply company. She was shot and killed on September 11 in the area 154th Street and Hoyne Avenue.

Whiteside is waiting to be extradited back to Illinois.

