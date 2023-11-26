A family in Harvey said they're lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their motel Saturday night.

Car crashes into Harvey motel; family escapes injury: 'A car just came flying into our living room'

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A family in Harvey said they're lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their motel Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the Beacon Motel near East 159th Street and South Wood Street in the southern suburb.

According to the family who owns the motel, the car crashed into the section of the building where they live and ended up just few feet away from them.

"A car just came flying into our living room, which is attached to our motel," the owner said. "It felt like an earthquake because everything started moving and my room is right down here. And the door just like opened and closed like a big wind had just blew."

No one inside the motel was hurt.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.