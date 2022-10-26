Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns

Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.

Police said the video was reported to them by a concerned citizen. Police said it shows one man with a rifle and another with a handgun.

The Hazel Crest Police Department said investigators have found groups streaming live on social media with guns in the area between 167th and 171st streets and from Park Avenue to I-294. Police said the video shows young men openly displaying assault rifles and automatic handguns.

Anyone who can identify the men in the video should contact Hazel Crest detectives at 708-335-9640.