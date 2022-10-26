WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 4:26AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.

Police said the video was reported to them by a concerned citizen. Police said it shows one man with a rifle and another with a handgun.

The Hazel Crest Police Department said investigators have found groups streaming live on social media with guns in the area between 167th and 171st streets and from Park Avenue to I-294. Police said the video shows young men openly displaying assault rifles and automatic handguns.

Anyone who can identify the men in the video should contact Hazel Crest detectives at 708-335-9640.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.