'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to Robert Serritella's conviction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Esther Chereck spoke exclusively with ABC7 Eyewitness News Friday, sharing her relief after a judge found Robert Serritella guilty in the 1992 murder of her son David Chereck.The I-Team has followed the case for decades."To know that he can't hurt another boy ever again lightens my heart," she said.Esther Chereck said when she testified during the trial, Serritella refused to make eye contact with her. But she says with this guilty verdict, he can look away no more.