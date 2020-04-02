Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

MORE: US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

MORE: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 150 as hospital at McCormick Place set to open
Not all mortgages eligible for coronavirus stimulus bill help; is yours?
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
How to make face masks from materials found at home
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Show More
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant teen in Back of the Yards: prosecutors
Boy, 4, killed in possible accidental shooting inside Thornton home
What to know about Illinois' 7,695 COVID-19 cases
PAWS Chicago offers 'virtual adoptions' during stay-at-home order
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News