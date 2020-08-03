coronavirus illinois

Cook County officials release new voluntary guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Public health officials said the test positivity rate in suburban Cook County is now at 5.8%, up from 5.2%.

The growing number of 18 to 29-year-old testing positive for COVID-19 is driving the increase, officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Officials issued new guidelines, including limiting bars that do not serve for to limit their service to outdoor only.

Establishments that do serve food should limit to six people per table, officials said.

Indoor fitness classes have been limited to maximum of ten people and personal services, including facials and shaves that require mask removal should stop those services, according to the new guidelines.

The guidelines mirror similar rules in place in Chicago and county officials say it is important to be on the same page because so many people split their time between the city and suburbs Cook County.

The guidelines issued by the county are considered, for now, voluntary. They are voluntary in part because the county lacks the same enforcement ability as local municipalities, but officials said they are hopeful that business owners will do the right thing.

Officials said the rise in cases is also being driven by case clusters resulting from large gatherings, including day camps, summer parties and large weddings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdes plainescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscook countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Campaign to promote wearing face masks receives mixed reaction
U of I to require biweekly COVID-19 testing to be on campus in fall
Illinois reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Illinois colleges, university school reopening plans for fall 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search suspended for teen in lake near Diversey Harbor, recovery effort in place
Illinois reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Suspect in custody after boy, 9, killed on Near North Side
Campaign to promote wearing face masks receives mixed reaction
IB I-290 closed due to crash near Paulina Street
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
33 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
U of I to require biweekly COVID-19 testing to be on campus in fall
$1M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Lombard
Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
CTU holds rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year
More TOP STORIES News