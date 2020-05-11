10-year-old creates plastic curtain to be able to hug grandparents

RIVERSIDE, California -- Physical contact with loved ones can be difficult during the coronavirus crisis, but that didn't stop this granddaughter from coming up with a way to hug her grandparents.Ten-year-old Paige took it upon herself to create what she calls a 'hug curtain.'She came up with the idea after seeing a video of a blanket people were using to hug family members.Using a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, a hot glue gun and disposable plates, Paige and her mom used some ingenuity to make her vision a reality."She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it," said her mom, Lindsay Okray.Okray, who works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at a local community hospital, was also excited to take part since she has had to stay physically distanced from loved ones as a precaution.