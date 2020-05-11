Coronavirus

10-year-old creates plastic curtain to be able to hug grandparents

RIVERSIDE, California -- Physical contact with loved ones can be difficult during the coronavirus crisis, but that didn't stop this granddaughter from coming up with a way to hug her grandparents.

Ten-year-old Paige took it upon herself to create what she calls a 'hug curtain.'

She came up with the idea after seeing a video of a blanket people were using to hug family members.

Using a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, a hot glue gun and disposable plates, Paige and her mom used some ingenuity to make her vision a reality.

"She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it," said her mom, Lindsay Okray.

Okray, who works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at a local community hospital, was also excited to take part since she has had to stay physically distanced from loved ones as a precaution.
SEE ALSO: Girls create window art for neighborhood to lift spirits during COVID-19 outbreak

Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
IDES launches PUA unemployment portal for freelancers, gig workers, but issues reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
IDES launches PUA unemployment portal for freelancers, gig workers, but issues reported
Chicago launching 6 new COVID-19 testing sites
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Show More
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News