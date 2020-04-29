Coronavirus Illinois: 2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as record-high COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours reported

Illinois saw a record-high 144 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period health officials said Tuesday as the statewide coronavirus death toll surpassed 2,000.
Public health officials reported 2,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.
This comes as a second Republican state lawmaker, John Cabello, from the Rockford area, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the stay-at-home order.
Governor Pritzker said he is confident he will win on appeal after Republican State Representative Darren Bailey, a downstate lawmaker who filed the first lawsuit. , was granted a temporary restraining order against the extended stay-at-home order.
Pritzker blasted Bailey for challenging the stay-at-home order saying his lawsuit is a cheap political stunt designed so that the Republican state representative can see his name in headlines.
Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order after arguing the governor's emergency powers expire after 30 days. Although the ruling only applies to Bailey, it has opened the door to more litigation.
"Just in because there have been continuing proclamations done in the past that have never been challenged in court, doesn't set precedent for the court that it has to accept it as a legal exercise of authority," said Tom DeVore, Bailey's attorney. "Being told to stay in your home unless you leave for the reasons I tell you, and if you don't, you could be subject to prosecution, that is a quarantine by its very definition."
Pritzker intends to extend the stay-at-home order into the month of May and is reminding people it's still in place regardless of this legal battle.
"Let me remind everyone again: the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said. "All of us maintain social distancing, wear masks in public and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still-increasing hospitalizations and lower our ICU bed use. The danger has not passed yet."
Bailey had argued the stay-at-home order is, in effect, a quarantine and that state law only grants quarantine authority to public health departments, not the governor.
"Our governor should be working on our unemployment issues. I've got families down here that have been unemployed for over four weeks now and guess what, they still cannot get through to the IDES unemployment line to file a claim," Bailey said.
The governor disputed that, adding that the COVID-19 danger has not passed. He pointed out that Bailey's district is one of the hardest hit in Illinois.
"For those unfamiliar, the 109th District happens to have among the lowest hospital bed availability and ventilators in the state, making it uniquely ill equipped to respond to a surge in cases," Pritzker said. "The district is also home to the county experiencing Illinois' highest death rate per capita from COVID-19."
The governor also had sharp words for the Clay County judge who issued the temporary restraining order.
"While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant," Pritzker said. "By agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling, the court set a dangerous precedent."
One Constitutional expert said legal precedent appears to be on Pritzker's side.
"Past practice of governors and Illinois State Legislatures over the decades indicates that everybody understood that this was not a one-shot, a one-time, 30-day declaration of an emergency," said Sheldon Nahmod, Professor Emeritus at Chicago Kent College of Law.
The governor has vowed to win on appeal.
