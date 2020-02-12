Health & Fitness

3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses on Southwest Side, CFD official says

CHICAGO -- Several 9th graders at Curie Metropolitan High School were treated Wednesday for possibly overdosing on laced granola bars at the Southwest Side school, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Paramedics responded to a call of students overdosing and acting "bizarre" shortly after noon at the school, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez

"They ingested a type of edible - a granola bar laced with something," Hernandez said.

Three students were taken to Mt. Sinai and Stroger hospitals with altered mental status, he said.

The parent of a fourth student came to the scene and refused medical treatment for the child, Hernandez said.

Chicago police did not immediately have details about the incident.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately have a comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
