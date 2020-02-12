3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses on Southwest Side, CFD official says

CHICAGO -- Several 9th graders at Curie Metropolitan High School were treated Wednesday for possibly overdosing on laced granola bars at the Southwest Side school, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.Paramedics responded to a call of students overdosing and acting "bizarre" shortly after noon at the school, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez"They ingested a type of edible - a granola bar laced with something," Hernandez said.Three students were taken to Mt. Sinai and Stroger hospitals with altered mental status, he said.The parent of a fourth student came to the scene and refused medical treatment for the child, Hernandez said.Chicago police did not immediately have details about the incident.Chicago Public Schools did not immediately have a comment.