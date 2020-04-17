coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: 4 dead in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood has left four residents dead. Fifteen more people are sick.

The outbreak is happening at St. Mary's Home, which is operated by Little Sisters of the Poor.

A spokesperson for the home said four of the people who tested positive for coronavirus are staff members. The rest of the cases are residents.

The four people who died ranged in age from their low-70s to 90s. Six people are in various stages of recovery, officials said.
