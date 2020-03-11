Illinois announces 6 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 25; majority in Chicago area

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said five of the new cases are in Chicago and Cook County. The sixth patient has been identified as a Lake County resident in his 50s, Ezike said.
She said the other additional cases involve a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.
All of the new cases are in isolation, according to Illinois officials.
WATCH: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses 6 new COVID-19 cases
Ezike said they're actively investigating the new patients' travel histories and close contacts.
The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center is also helping with the investigation.
"Our staff is working to rapidly identify, interview and assess the risk for close contacts of the first COVID-19 case in Lake County," said Lisa Kritz, the department's director of prevention.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
The case in Lake County marks the third Illinois patient confirmed outside of Cook County.
A 19-year-old McHenry man and a Kane County woman in her 60s have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The two patients were among eight additional COVID-19 cases announced by Illinois officials on Tuesday.
The cases in McHenry and Kane County are believed to be community spread.
"These two cases outside of Cook County...are not health care workers, have no history, and have not had close contact with any known positive COVID-19 case. Since health officials cannot determine the origin of these two unrelated cases, each likely reflects community transmission of the virus," Pritzker said on Tuesday.
McHenry County officials confirmed the teen is being treated at Good Shepherd Hospital in isolation where his condition is stabilized.
RELATED: Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed as Illinois coronavirus cases climb to 19
ILLINOIS RECEIVES ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Illinois is set to receive more than $14 million in federal funding to help local agencies respond to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced Wednesday that it's awarding over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions across the country.
As part of the award, the CDC is designating roughly $14,667,000 for Illinois.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress."
President Donald Trump signed legislation last week that approves $8.3 billion to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
For now, city and state leaders are reminding the public if you are sick stay home and if you are over the age of 60 or have underlying health issues, avoid large gatherings of any kind.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker called on the CDC to give greater clarity on what a mass gathering is and what the cut off should be for how many people can come together.
RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
COVID-19 FEARS PUT CHICAGO-AREA BLOOD SUPPLY AT RISK
Concerns over the novel coronavirus are also affecting the country's blood supply.
In Chicago, blood centers are preparing for the impact COVID-19 may have on its blood supply.
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vitalant, formerly known as LifeSource, said it's been plagued by blood drive cancellations due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
Vitalant officials said it's safe to donate blood. They said COVID-19 doesn't pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
The American Red Cross also strongly urged for blood donations to prevent shortages as concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak continue to rise.
"We're asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. ". As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.