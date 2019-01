ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive: The importance of donating blood

ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with the American Red Cross for, Wednesday, January 16.Dr. A. Kyle Mack and sickle cell patient Marqus Valentine joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of donating.will take place at three locations: the, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, from; the, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, fromand the new location at, fromSimply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at the Red Cross Blood Drive, but walk-ins are also welcome.Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code:) or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment prior to the drive or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood.