ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive: The importance of donating blood

Dr. A. Kyle Mack and sickle cell patient Marqus Valentine joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of donating blood.

Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with the American Red Cross for The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive, Wednesday, January 16.

T he ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive will take place at three locations: the Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the new location at CDW, 165 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at the Red Cross Blood Drive, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code: ABC7Chicago) or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment prior to the drive or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood.
