All Illinois restaurants to close for inside dining for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread, governor says

Pritzker's action Sunday afternoon came as the state announced 29 new coronavirus cases, bringing Illinois' total to 93.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said five additional counties are reporting COVID-19 cases: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
The patients were also reported in Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair and Woodford counties.
"We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19."
The restaurant measures came after Chicago officials announced restrictions for bars and restaurants that sell liquor in an effort to reduce community spread of COVID-19.
Due to concerns of large gathering continuing through St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) and the Chicago Police Department will enforce all business establishments that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular maximum capacity.
Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade and river dyeing usually bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, but concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak canceled festivities around the city this weekend.
"We're taking this step by step, obviously both the governor and myself were very concerned by what we saw on the streets yesterday," Mayor Lightfoot said Sunday during a press conference at O'Hare airport.
Any establishment that sells liquor will have a maximum capacity of 100 people.
"We saw people engaging in very foolish conduct, it's not just the fact that people were congregating in bars against CDC guidance but we saw people engaging in very risky behavior such as sharing drinks, or sharing flasks, and all the lines," Lightfoot said.
As part of efforts of limit large gatherings, city officials are requiring business owners to discontinue lining patrons up who are waiting for entry outside of establishments and on the public way.
Officials said BACP and CPD are working with local business owners to ensure they are monitoring the new requirements.
"We have to shut that down. We're giving the bar owners an opportunity to be good partners on this but if they can't police it and abide by the instructions then we're going to look at taking further action," Lightfoot said.
During an interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday, Governor JB Pritzker also admonished young residents who are still going out and aren't taking the social distancing concept seriously.
"People aren't understanding, even if you're healthy, even if you're young, that you may be a carrier and you're going to hand it over to someone else," Pritzker said.