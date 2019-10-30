blood donations

American Red Cross busts myth about flu vaccine, blood donations; emphasize need for donors during winter

The arrival of snow also means the arrival of flu season.

Typically during the winter months blood donations take a dip but the American Red Cross said the need holds steady.

Holly Baker with the Red Cross joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to emphasize the need for healthy blood donors.

Every two seconds someone needs blood and just one donation can help save up to three lives, Baker said.

Baker also dispelled the common myth that getting the flu vaccine prevents you from donations. She said getting a flu shot does not prevent you from donating blood as long as you aren't already experiencing any symptoms.

She also said it is important that people donating blood feel healthy and well the day of the donation. They should eat a good meal and drink lots of water before they donate, too.
