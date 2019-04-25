CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is estimated that one in 59 children is diagnosed with autism, which affects all ethnic and socio-economic groups. But minority groups tend to be diagnosed later and less often.
Debra Vines is an advocate for autism awareness. Her mission is to bring knowledge and also assistance to families living with autism.
She's been fighting for years to expand services on the West Side. Her program, The Answer, has been honored as a model for inner city disability agencies.
For more information on The Answer, visit www.theanswerinc.org.
The Answer will be holding their 10th annual Autism & Special Needs Walkathon on Saturday, May 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Proviso West High School, located at 4701 West Harrison in Hillside, Illinois. Registration is at 11 a.m., and the opening ceremonies are at 11:30 a.m.
For more information on the walkathon, visit www.theanswerinc.org.
Autism advocate Debra Vines on the importance of reaching minority communities
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News