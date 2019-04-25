Health & Fitness

Autism advocate Debra Vines on the importance of reaching minority communities

EMBED <>More Videos

As many as 1 in 59 children will be diagnosed with autism, but minorities are far less likely to get the proper diagnosis. Debra Vines speaks with ABC7 about autism outreach and aw

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is estimated that one in 59 children is diagnosed with autism, which affects all ethnic and socio-economic groups. But minority groups tend to be diagnosed later and less often.

Debra Vines is an advocate for autism awareness. Her mission is to bring knowledge and also assistance to families living with autism.

She's been fighting for years to expand services on the West Side. Her program, The Answer, has been honored as a model for inner city disability agencies.

For more information on The Answer, visit www.theanswerinc.org.

The Answer will be holding their 10th annual Autism & Special Needs Walkathon on Saturday, May 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Proviso West High School, located at 4701 West Harrison in Hillside, Illinois. Registration is at 11 a.m., and the opening ceremonies are at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the walkathon, visit www.theanswerinc.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshillsidechicagoautismsocietyeventscommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund's parents charged after missing Crystal Lake boy's body found
How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?
Crystal Lake mourns AJ Freund after 6-day search ends with body found
R. Kelly no-shows, loses civil suit alleging underage sex abuse
Man victorious in quest to beat $500 Cici's Pizza challenge
Chicago ranked 18th most polluted city, gets 'F' for ozone
High schoolers build tiny homes for disabled veterans
Show More
Pritzker: 'No concerns' about reported federal investigation into 'toilet-gate'
New changes at Illinois crime labs aim to reduce DNA evidence backlog
SEE INSIDE: Stunning Lake Shore Drive condo listed for $13.5M
Waddle's World: NFL Draft 2019 preview
Boy shot inside car in South Holland
More TOP STORIES News