Premier Health Urgent Care becomes first black-owned urgent care facility on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of African American doctors have opened the first black-owned urgent care facility on Chicago's South Side.

Premier Health Urgent Care is located at 1301 E. 47th Street in Hyde Park.

The facility offers affordable, quality healthcare to a community with otherwise-limited health care options.

"People often will avoid seeking medical attention because they feel like they can't afford it," said Dr. Airron Richardson, co-owner of Premier Health Urgent Care "So if you're looking at thousands of dollars to go to an emergency department or you don't have a primary care doctor, you may feel left out."

Doctor Richardson says the care provided at Premier is far less expensive than going to a hospital emergency room.

The facility is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information visit the facility's website here www.premierucchicago.com.
