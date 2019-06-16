Premier Health Urgent Care becomes first black-owned urgent care facility on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of African American doctors have opened the first black-owned urgent care facility on Chicago's South Side.
Premier Health Urgent Care is located at 1301 E. 47th Street in Hyde Park.
The facility offers affordable, quality healthcare to a community with otherwise-limited health care options.
"People often will avoid seeking medical attention because they feel like they can't afford it," said Dr. Airron Richardson, co-owner of Premier Health Urgent Care "So if you're looking at thousands of dollars to go to an emergency department or you don't have a primary care doctor, you may feel left out."
Doctor Richardson says the care provided at Premier is far less expensive than going to a hospital emergency room.
The facility is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For more information visit the facility's website here www.premierucchicago.com.
