Calumet City junior high school to reopen Monday, mold cleaned up

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
A junior high in south suburban Calumet City that has been closed due to mold will reopen Monday for school, officials said.

Dr. Troy A. Paraday, Superintendent of Schools for Calumet City School District No. 155, said in a statement Tuesday that officials may have found mold at Wentworth Junior High.

The school was closed out of an abundance of caution and remained closed the rest of the week.

District officials said the mold was found in localized areas of the building and was caused by a mechanical failure in the air conditioning system the weekend before school started.

Trained mold remediation specialists were brought in, officials said, and completed their work by Friday. The air conditioning system is now working properly. A second air quality test was done and cleared, officials said.

There was also a walk through inspection of the building Friday evening, which the school passed.

Wentworth Junior High will be open for students, staff and visitors Monday.
