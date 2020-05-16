coronavirus testing

Chatham site opens to test for COVID-19, open daily with special accommodations for essential workers

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the rate of positive tests continues to drop statewide, a new COVID-19 testing site opened Saturday morning in one of the Chicago's hardest hit neighborhoods.

A new site in the parking lot of a Chatham movie theater is one of four new drive-up testing sites in the state.

The Chatham testing site is located in the parking lot of Studio Movie Grill, 210 W. 87th St., Chicago.

The effort is part of Governor JB Pritzker's continued push to test more and more people.

Over the last week, an average of 20,000 tests were performed daily in Illinois.

With the declining positivity rate, the entire state is on track to reach Phase 3, "Recovery," at the end of May.

Pritzker stressed Friday that he will continue to further the state's effort to increase COVID-19 testing.
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagochathamcoronavirus testingcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus test
