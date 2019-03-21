recall

Baby cough syrup recall: Potential bacteria in DG medicine could make infants sick

This product photo of the recalled cough syrup was shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

If your baby has a cough, check the container before you give them cough syrup. A recall has been issued for DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.

The product, which is being recalled by Kingston Pharma, LLC, has the potential to contain bacillus cereus. The bacteria can cause two different types of illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One of them is characterized by vomiting and the other by diarrhea.

The products were sold nationwide in Dollar General stores and have an expiration date of 11/20. Look for UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

If you purchased the cough syrup, you can return it where you bought it for a full refund.
