Chicago indoor dining expected to return Saturday with city, suburban Cook Co. on track for Tier 1

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives latest on vaccines, restrictions, new variant on Jan. 22, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9910525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker gives latest on vaccines, restrictions, new variant on Jan. 22, 2021

Restaurants and Bars

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Other Industries

WATCH: Indoor dining returns in Will, Kankakee counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9884396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will and Kankakee counties are advancing to Tier 1, meaning restaurants in the south suburbs can now reopen for limited indoor dining.

WATCH: Why some restaurants won't reopen even if restrictions loosen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9885598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even when restrictions are lifted in Chicago, some restaurants say they still won't be reopening for now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Cook County are on track to upgrade to Tier 1 mitigations on Saturday, state health officials announced Friday, meaning restaurants and bars will be able to reopen for limited indoor dining."I am thrilled that Chicago has made sufficient progress in the ongoing fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus to allow indoor service at bars and restaurants in the very near future," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "This pandemic has been devastating for businesses and their workers, especially for bars and restaurants, and I know that this move will provide much-needed relief at a critical time. Our businesses have stepped up repeatedly to save lives throughout this crisis and I am thrilled that we will soon be ready to take this step to reopen more businesses and get employees back to work. As we prepare for easing of restrictions, I call on all of our businesses and residents to once more commit to what works to fight the spread of COVID-19. Only by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding large gatherings, following the business regulations and getting the vaccine when it is available, will we be able to continue moving forward in our reopening plan."Tier 1 mitigation measures currently allow the following. Lightfoot's office said it will await official guidance from the state before officially moving to Tier 1:Can reopen indoors at lesser of 25% or 25 people per spaceFood must be available at all times in order to offer indoor service. This means that bars, taverns or breweries without a food license can reopen indoors as long as they partner with a food establishment so that food is available to patrons at all times (e.g., making menus available and allowing delivery, allowing patrons to order from third-party delivery services).Table size limited to no more than four people per indoor table and six people per outdoor tableFace coverings must be worn at all times, except when patrons are seated and actively eating or drinking.Patrons must be seated whenever they are eating or drinkingTables must be six feet apartIndoor service limited to no more than two hoursAll bars and restaurants must close at 11pmEvents will be limited to lesser 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoorsIndoor events will be able to serve food or drinks, but indoor service guidelines must be followed:o Face coverings must be worn at all times, except when patrons are seated and actively eating or drinkingo Four people per indoor tableo Patrons must be seated whenever they are eating or drinkingo Tables must be six feet aparto Indoor events must end at 11pmHousehold gatherings limited to no more than ten peopleMost other industries limited to 40% capacity with 50 people max within a room or spaceIndoor fitness classes can expand to the lesser of 15 people or 40% capacityFace coverings worn at all times, with the exception of limited instances such as for personal services that require their removalState health officials announced that Illinois Region 7 - Kankakee and Will counties - had moved into Tier 1 mitigation Thursday, allowing indoor restaurant and bar dining service for up to 25 people or 25% capacity per room, whichever is fewer people.Some restaurants, including George's in Lockport, have been serving customers inside even while it was officially banned by the state. But the team there is still excited by the news and hope it will make more customers feel safe enough to drop in for a bite. Manager Lauren Straub said she was elated to learn that limited indoor dining can resume in Will and Kankakee counties."People are gonna feel comfortable and, you know, want to come in and they feel safe enough to come in and dine with us," Straub said.Straub said her team had already been serving people inside before now because the restaurant, like so many, is trying to stay afloat. But she hopes the official green light will boost business."Our clientele in the morning, the elderly people, so they, I think they'll kind of feel more safe coming out that it's okay to come out and not feel as worried," she explained.Some customers, like Karen and John Sadler, were already comfortable eating inside before the changes - and they were back again for lunch."It's nice to sit in a booth again and it's like coming home because you know, they're an integral part of our neighborhood," Karen Sadler said.In nearby Romeoville, Gio's breakfast was still mostly empty after the indoor dining reboot announcement. But manager Giselle Evangelista is thinking her dining room will be an attractive option for people hoping to keep their social distance."It's really really big," Evangelista said. "I feel like people are gonna see that on our Facebook page."And with more in-person dining, she's hoping her staff will see more tips - which haven't been as plentiful with take-out orders."Since our servers rely on tips, that will help us out a lot more because that's basically what we live off," she said.But as more suburban restaurants get this new lifeline, indoor dining remains banned in Chicago.And even when those restrictions are lifted in the city, some restaurants still won't be reopening for now."25% (capacity) makes us lose money, 50% (capacity) makes us lose money," said Jodi Fyfe, owner of Eden in the West Loop.But for Chicago restaurants that want to reopen indoor dining, city officials say that may be possible as soon as this weekend if the current trends hold.