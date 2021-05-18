face mask

Chicago lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will follow Illinois and new CDC guidelines to lift the face mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday.

Dr. Arwady said that masks will still be mandated in all city of Chicago buildings. Masks will also still be required in all healthcare settings, schools, correctional facilities and on public transportation.

Dr. Arwady said the city strongly advises for face masks to be worn in indoor settings at places that are unable to verify vaccine status until the city reaches Phase 5 of reopening.

RELATED | New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky

The announcement comes after Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois would be following the new CDC guidelines on face masks, removing the mandate from people who are fully vaccinated.

Push to get Illinoisans vaccinated continues



Alivio Medical Center and Moe's Cantina partnered up to host a vaccination event for restaurant workers Tuesday and for anyone who needs a shot.

People like restaurant Manager Mike Sullivan hope everyone gets vaccinated.

"Until then, I think, at least in the restaurant industry, if you're working, unfortunately, we still have to wear masks, just to protect the people that are coming in that have not been vaccinated," Sullivan said.

For Joseph Lamonica, getting his shot with his 92-year-old mother is more important than ever.
WATCH | 1st workplace vaccinations given out in downtown Chicago
Employees at the Merchandise Mart and at the Wrigley Building were able to get vaccinated on the job Monday.



"I think it's important," he said. "We should all get the vaccination and especially with everybody removing their masks right now."

Sam Sanchez, chairman of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said getting vaccinated is the only path forward, especially for his industry and his River North restaurants, hosting Tuesday's clinic.

RELATED | Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers | List of store policies

"We really believe in the vaccine. The doctors believe in the vaccine, and the science believes and our industry cannot go through another fall back and close again," he said.

Raquel Gallegos, a medical assistant with Alivio Medical Center agreed.

"It's obviously showing effectiveness. It's showing decrease in COVID, hospitalizations, fatalities, so the vaccines are working," she said.
