Chicago could issue mask advisory if COVID cases rise to high level, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago could issue a mask advisory if Cook County reaches a high transmission level of COVID-19.

Mayor Lightfoot made the announcement at a press conference Thursday.

"Not only will this protect you, but it will also protect those around you, including some of our most vulnerable older residents and those with compromised immune systems," Mayor Lightfoot said. . Preventing the spread of COVID now will also protect our healthcare system from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases."

Chicago is currently at the medium transmission level. Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said the city could move into the high setting soon.

Dr. Arwady said people traveling to high transmission areas should wear a mask indoors.

Lightfoot and Arwady also reminded residents about the updated bivalent COVID vaccine to protect against the virus.