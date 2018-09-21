HEALTH & FITNESS

Chicago officials investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires' linked by hotel

A closed water feature inside the Embassy Suites hotel.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in which the only commonality is that the individuals both stayed at the same downtown hotel.

Officials said both cases have been confirmed by a laboratory, and both patients have been treated and are recovering.

Officials said the two individuals both stayed at the Embassy Suites hotel at 600 North State Street in the city's River North neighborhood.

It's not known whether the Embassy Suites was the source of the bacteria that causes the illness, and water at the hotel is being sampled, officials said. The hotel is cooperating fully with the investigation and officials said there is no immediate risk to the public.

At the health department's recommendation, the hotel has closed all their water features while testing is underway and are undertaking a thorough disinfection.

Legionnaires' disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella, which can be transmitted to people by breathing in small water droplets. It causes a serious type of pneumonia.
