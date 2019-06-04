Chicago ranked in top 10 for 'most bed bug-infested cities' list

CHICAGO -- Chicago came in at #9 as having the worst bed bug problem in the country, according to Terminix.
That's based on the number of service calls conducted within the last year.
But, Terminix says bed bugs are not only problems at home, they are a serious pest during summer travel.
The company says don't just check hotel room mattresses and sheets for the apple seed-sized bugs, also look for cream-colored nymphs and small translucent eggs.
They recommend hanging all clothing, not using the furniture drawers, storing suitcases on a luggage rack and immediately washing clothes in hot water when you get home.
