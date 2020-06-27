Chicago running app to hold virtual 'pride awareness' run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago running app is holding a virtual "pride awareness" run on Sunday.
To help keep Pride Awareness Month alive and well during COVID-19, Chicago- based running app "Charge Running" has decided to host the "Run With Pride" virtual 10K at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Participants will be able to participate for free after signing up for the app's free two-week trial. The app has also provided virtual runs to replace the canceled Boston Marathon and will plan to help out Chicagoans if the Chicago Marathon is canceled.
The Charge Running app lets runners run live alongside other runners as well as with live coaching to help them go the distance. It's a social running experience you can have by yourself, increasing motivation as well as the sense of community that's been lost as the outbreak limits face-to-face contact.
For more information visit, chargerunning.com/.
