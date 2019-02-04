HEALTH & FITNESS

Chicago transplant surgeon aims to increase live-saving options for African American patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Dinee Simpson specializes in liver and kidney transplants at Northwestern Medicine.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jacquelyne Charleston has been waiting for a transplant for weeks. A liver from a living or deceased donor could save her life.

Dr. Dinee Simpson, who specializes in liver and kidney transplants at Northwestern Medicine, is Charleston's physician.

"I would like to see, on a day-by-day and week-to-week basis, more African American patients in the operating room, getting the transplant that they need," Simpson said.

She wants to have more discussions, particularly with African Americans, to increase live-saving options and organ donation.

"It's the best treatment for kidney disease. So why are we not seeing those who are at the highest risk represented in the numbers that they should be, on the waiting list for transplant?" Simpson said.

When Simpson was 19 years old, she two large masses removed from her breast. With that successful surgery, she was cured and her career goals were set.

Fast-forward to her residency, where she met some African American patients who motivated her to choose the field of transplant surgery.

"The reaction was incredible. Three of the six people hugged me. One person cried. But all of them said, 'Wow, I have not seen a black doctor or a black surgeon. I'm so happy that you're on the team,'" Simpson said. "There was something about me looking the way that I looked that comforted them. That spoke volumes to me."

Simpson said she sees so many positive outcomes, like Brandon Griffin and his mother, Antoinette. Brandon donated a kidney to his mom. Now, they share not only a birthday, but a kidney as well.

"I think a lot of people are scared of transplant because they don't know what life after transplant means. Life after transplant means you're working, you're exercising, you're living life to its fullest. That's what we expect. That's what our goal is," Simpson said.

Northwestern Medicine already has Latino transplant outreach. Simpson's project will focus on the African American community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthblack history monthtransplantkidney transplantChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flooding at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago closes facility, forces families into hotel
Asthma or acid reflux?
New law allows patients to opt for medical marijuana instead of opioids
Study: Many kids in US use too much toothpaste, don't brush enough
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago is the 7th best place to get married, WalletHub says
Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
Pipes burst at 2 facilities serving homeless, people with disabilities, after deep freeze
Show More
Former Ill. AG, Penn. AG discuss scathing investigations into church sex abuse
Virginia governor meets with cabinet amid pressure to resign
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
WATCH: Woman's emotional reunion with dog rescued from 40-foot hole
More News