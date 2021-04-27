Chicago's coronavirus cases falling slightly 'but we are not yet done with COVID"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10553650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday Chicago is averaging 548 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths daily.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top doctor said Tuesday the city's cases are still high but beginning to fall.The daily average is 548 new cases and the test positivity rate has dropped to 4.9 percent."We continue to see COVID cases out of every single zip code and community area in Chicago, wo while we are making good progress on vaccine, we are not yet done with COVID," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.Arwardy stressed that the city's goal is to bring the vaccine to people."If you got a barrier, give us a call, we want to help get you vaccinated no matter who you are, nor matter where you live in the City of Chicago," said Arwady.Chicago's vaccine hotline number is 312-746-4835.Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public health announced request for proposals to establish Healthy Chicago Equity Zones which will focus on increasing vaccine uptake in neighborhoods most impacted by COVID-19.They've allocated $9.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the Centers for Disease Control, according to a release.Funding will be divided among up to six regional lead organizations that will provide backbone financial, administrative, and project management support in each of the Equity Zones. The regional leads are required, in turn, to subcontract with at least one community organization in every neighborhood within their region to guide planning and action on local priorities, the release said."Community-based organizations have played an essential role throughout the pandemic, and their tireless efforts saved lives," said Mayor Lightfoot. "With Healthy Chicago Equity Zones, we are bringing new resources to local coalitions as they tackle COVID-19 and other longstanding public health challenges in their neighborhoods."An update at the United Center's mass vaccination center. Starting Tuesday May 4- 10, the city is taking walk-ins for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. There will also host at drive-thru event at the United Center on May 8.